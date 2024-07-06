Belden (NYSE:BDC) Price Target Raised to $123.00

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $119.00 to $123.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Belden in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Belden has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.80.

NYSE:BDC opened at $90.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.05. Belden has a 1-year low of $60.54 and a 1-year high of $99.13.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.19. Belden had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Belden will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.91%.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $156,345.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,917.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $104,381.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $156,345.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,917.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,400 shares of company stock worth $911,900. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BDC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Belden during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,403,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Belden by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 914,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,678,000 after buying an additional 224,486 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Belden by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 919,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,998,000 after buying an additional 209,052 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Belden by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 985,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,113,000 after acquiring an additional 149,263 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Belden by 1,724.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 104,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after acquiring an additional 98,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

