NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NTES. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark increased their price target on NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut NetEase from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.00.

NetEase Stock Performance

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $91.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.96 and its 200 day moving average is $98.11. NetEase has a one year low of $81.30 and a one year high of $118.89.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 28.75%. Analysts predict that NetEase will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 30.54%.

Institutional Trading of NetEase

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 226.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,896,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,410 shares during the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at $164,307,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,052,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,950,000 after buying an additional 11,729 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter worth about $103,658,000. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of NetEase by 381.1% during the 4th quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 996,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,851,000 after buying an additional 789,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

