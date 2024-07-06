Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EXEL. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Shares of EXEL opened at $22.10 on Friday. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average is $22.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $425.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,287 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $182,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 349,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,688,978. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director George Poste sold 11,686 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $244,938.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,490.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,287 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $182,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 349,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,688,978. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,896 shares of company stock valued at $660,677. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,410,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,811,000 after buying an additional 338,021 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Exelixis by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 127,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 89,436 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 244.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 118,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 83,999 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,384,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in Exelixis by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 21,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

