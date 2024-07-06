Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $92.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HSIC. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.73.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Henry Schein

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $64.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.58.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Henry Schein

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,650,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,766,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,898,000 after purchasing an additional 53,506 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 339,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,222,000 after purchasing an additional 25,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Henry Schein

(Get Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.