Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Upgraded at China Renaissance

China Renaissance upgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $290.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TSLA. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $192.71.

Get Tesla alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Stock Up 2.1 %

TSLA opened at $251.52 on Friday. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.76 and its 200 day moving average is $191.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.16, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Research analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.