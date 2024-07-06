Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Price Target Lowered to C$0.75 at Eight Capital

Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Eight Capital from C$3.00 to C$0.75 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Lion One Metals Stock Performance

Shares of CVE LIO opened at C$0.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$108.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.54. Lion One Metals has a 12 month low of C$0.38 and a 12 month high of C$1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.77, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 11.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.57.

Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lion One Metals had a negative net margin of 281.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of C$4.09 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lion One Metals will post 0.0199784 earnings per share for the current year.

Lion One Metals Company Profile

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. The company's principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,613 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.

