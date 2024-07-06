NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Downgraded by New Street Research to Neutral

New Street Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. DZ Bank cut shares of NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.34.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $125.83 on Friday. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $140.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.68.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.34%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $576,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 503,878 shares in the company, valued at $64,582,043.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 166,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $19,988,330.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,996,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,609,153.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $576,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 503,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,582,043.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,999,590 shares of company stock valued at $348,994,385 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 44,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,080,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,961,000. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.



