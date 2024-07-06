Trainline’s (TRN) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Trainline (LON:TRN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 410 ($5.19) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TRN. Barclays lifted their price target on Trainline from GBX 365 ($4.62) to GBX 380 ($4.81) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 428 ($5.41) to GBX 455 ($5.76) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 396.25 ($5.01).

Trainline stock opened at GBX 335.80 ($4.25) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.68. Trainline has a one year low of GBX 216.40 ($2.74) and a one year high of GBX 393.80 ($4.98). The stock has a market cap of £1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4,797.14 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 320.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 327.80.

In related news, insider Jody Ford sold 72,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 330 ($4.17), for a total value of £240,424.80 ($304,104.22). Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

