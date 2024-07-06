iShares MSCI Poland UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (LON:SPOL) Stock Price Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,716.27

iShares MSCI Poland UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (LON:SPOL – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,716.27 ($21.71) and traded as high as GBX 1,760.20 ($22.26). iShares MSCI Poland UCITS ETF USD (Acc) shares last traded at GBX 1,726.10 ($21.83), with a volume of 380 shares trading hands.

iShares MSCI Poland UCITS ETF USD (Acc) Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,716.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,635.38.

