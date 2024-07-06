Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.B) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.24

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.B – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.24 and traded as high as C$15.06. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$15.05, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

Transcontinental Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$201.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.20.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Further Reading

