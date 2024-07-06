Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,432.00

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,432 ($18.11) and traded as high as GBX 1,450 ($18.34). Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 1,438 ($18.19), with a volume of 130,804 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on GAMA. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,980 ($25.04) price target on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Gamma Communications
Gamma Communications Stock Up 0.4 %
Insider Activity at Gamma Communications
In related news, insider Andrew Belshaw sold 16,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,313 ($16.61), for a total value of £210,276.95 ($265,971.35). 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Gamma Communications
Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gamma Communications
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Gamma Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamma Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.