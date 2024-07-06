Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,432.00

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,432 ($18.11) and traded as high as GBX 1,450 ($18.34). Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 1,438 ($18.19), with a volume of 130,804 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on GAMA. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,980 ($25.04) price target on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,614.55, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,432 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,293.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

In related news, insider Andrew Belshaw sold 16,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,313 ($16.61), for a total value of £210,276.95 ($265,971.35). 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

