BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $133.86

BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 133.86 ($1.69) and traded as high as GBX 136.40 ($1.73). BBGI Global Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 134.60 ($1.70), with a volume of 1,384,675 shares traded.

BBGI Global Infrastructure Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 133.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £962.23 million, a PE ratio of 2,243.33 and a beta of 0.23.

About BBGI Global Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

BBGI Global Infrastructure SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BBGI Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBGI Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.