The Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.00

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and traded as high as $8.16. The Swiss Helvetia Fund shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 3,122 shares.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.94.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%.

Institutional Trading of The Swiss Helvetia Fund

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 554.8% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 182,830 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 154,910 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 288,658 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 349,903 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 13,457 shares during the last quarter. 41.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

