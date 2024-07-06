The Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.00

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and traded as high as $8.16. The Swiss Helvetia Fund shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 3,122 shares.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.94.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
