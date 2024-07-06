Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.31

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.31 and traded as high as $5.42. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 36,863 shares.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.21.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHD. Avory & Company LLC bought a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,662,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,377,000 after purchasing an additional 480,897 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,368,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 188,690 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 285.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

