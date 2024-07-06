Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.31

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.31 and traded as high as $5.42. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 36,863 shares.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.21.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
