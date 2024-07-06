Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $75.27

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $75.27 and traded as low as $70.45. Kubota shares last traded at $71.00, with a volume of 22,199 shares changing hands.

Kubota Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.27. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Get Kubota alerts:

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter. Kubota had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kubota Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kubota

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells agricultural and construction machinery in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Farm & Machinery, Water & Environment, and Others. The Farm & Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, intermediate management machine, and other equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifier; engines for farm equipment, construction machinery, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, and other construction machinery related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kubota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.