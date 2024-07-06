Absa Group (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.00

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.00 and traded as high as $17.55. Absa Group shares last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 412 shares traded.
Absa Group Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.80.
Absa Group Company Profile
Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers retail and business banking products and services; life and non-life insurance products; residential property-related finance solutions; mortgages; vehicle and asset finance products and services; cash, debit, credit and prepaid cards; personal loans; corporate, relationship and transactional banking services; mobile payments; and savings and investment products and services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Absa Group
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Absa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.