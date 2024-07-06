Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.71

Shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.71 and traded as low as $23.58. Norwood Financial shares last traded at $23.58, with a volume of 28,488 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Norwood Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.
Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $16.72 million for the quarter.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Norwood Financial’s payout ratio is currently 62.83%.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Norwood Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $774,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in Norwood Financial by 233.7% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 23,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 16,360 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its position in Norwood Financial by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 28,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Norwood Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Norwood Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 28.08% of the company’s stock.
Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.
