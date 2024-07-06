Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.01

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.01 and traded as low as $0.91. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.
Destiny Media Technologies Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $8.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.29 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01.
Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 5.74%.
Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile
Destiny Media Technologies Inc develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, an online platform that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from record labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the content; Play MPE CASTER; Play MPE Quickshare provides a distribution tool for Play MPE customers to promote music; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through cloud-based player and mobile apps.
