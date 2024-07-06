Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives $64.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.86.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARCT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,040,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 447,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $580,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $517,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 95,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 50,470 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.37. The company has a market cap of $577.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.64. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.17. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.61% and a negative net margin of 81.59%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

