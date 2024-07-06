Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Lowered to C$87.00 at Bank of America

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TECK.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$77.50 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$74.55.

Shares of TECK.B stock opened at C$68.74 on Friday. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$47.47 and a 1 year high of C$74.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$68.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$60.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

