Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Aritzia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$41.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aritzia presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$42.70.

Shares of ATZ stock opened at C$39.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Aritzia has a 1-year low of C$20.67 and a 1-year high of C$41.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.72.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.08). Aritzia had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of C$681.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$681.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aritzia will post 1.7411386 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$170,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total value of C$170,000.00. Also, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total transaction of C$6,348,026.56. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,254 shares of company stock worth $6,750,057. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

