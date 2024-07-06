Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Price Performance

CVR stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.14.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative net margin of 14.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 million for the quarter.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.55%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 1.18% of Chicago Rivet & Machine as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

(Get Free Report)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.