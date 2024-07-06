Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Raised to $320.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $291.00 to $320.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

STZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $300.11.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $259.14 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $227.50 and a 1 year high of $274.87. The firm has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

