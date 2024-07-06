Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Given New $303.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its target price cut by Roth Mkm from $305.00 to $303.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on STZ. UBS Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $288.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $300.11.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $259.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $227.50 and a 52-week high of $274.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $254.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321 in the last quarter. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

