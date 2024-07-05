Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 373 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,987 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 74.8% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $1,773,000. Finally, FCG Investment Co grew its stake in Home Depot by 5.5% during the first quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 3,615 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.42.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $332.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,103. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $338.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The stock has a market cap of $330.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

