Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.1% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after buying an additional 28,263,426 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $1,580,776,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,474,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,490,000 after acquiring an additional 162,691 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.7% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $819,814,000 after purchasing an additional 433,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,148,000 after purchasing an additional 194,381 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $492.85. 3,114,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,351,184. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $459.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.63. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $493.17.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.7615 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

