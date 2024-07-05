Veracity Capital LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 74.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.7% of Veracity Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $4,311,070,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 12,647.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,930,104,000 after buying an additional 5,525,791 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,347,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,506,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,388 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 992,444 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,769,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $613,258,000 after purchasing an additional 495,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC decreased their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.42.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $333.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $330.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $338.48 and its 200 day moving average is $352.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

