KWB Wealth Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

KWB Wealth trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of KWB Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $506.64. 793,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,102,790. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $488.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $468.17. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $508.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

