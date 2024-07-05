AMI Asset Management Corp Has $1.41 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,673 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $720,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 75,489 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 396,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $119,801,000 after purchasing an additional 13,838 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 4.7% in the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 106,558 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $333.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $330.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.