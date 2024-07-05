Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $468,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock opened at $163.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.77. The company has a market capitalization of $289.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.70 and a 52-week high of $182.89.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.