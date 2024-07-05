AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,661 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 2.9% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Down 1.3 %

ABBV opened at $163.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The company has a market cap of $289.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.70 and a 52 week high of $182.89.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.

Read Our Latest Report on AbbVie

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.