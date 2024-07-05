ZRC Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,665 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 87.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 216,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Down 0.0 %

CVX stock opened at $156.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.90. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $288.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,279. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,279. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chevron

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.