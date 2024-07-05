FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 9,345 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 200,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,345 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $96,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $507.47. 504,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,102,790. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $488.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $468.17. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $507.62. The company has a market cap of $459.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

