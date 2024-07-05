267 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Acquired by Core Wealth Partners LLC

Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $898.10 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $434.34 and a twelve month high of $918.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $828.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $747.74. The company has a market capitalization of $853.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.27, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 76.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 858,742 shares of company stock valued at $735,573,781. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,001.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $812.72.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

