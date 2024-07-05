American National Bank & Trust Co. VA Buys New Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $58.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.55. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $61.01.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

