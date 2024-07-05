Wealthstar Advisors LLC Has $587,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $554.33 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $554.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $533.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $511.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

