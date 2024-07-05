FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.08 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 46.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 30.9% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 20,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 80,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.4% in the third quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $492.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,114,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,351,184. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $493.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $459.98 and its 200-day moving average is $438.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

