Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Core Wealth Partners LLC

Core Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $491.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $459.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.63. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $491.17.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.