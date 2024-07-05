iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Kaye Capital Management

Kaye Capital Management decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 16.0% of Kaye Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Kaye Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Ndwm LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ndwm LLC now owns 69,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 81.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,149,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,898,000 after acquiring an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $554.33 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $554.81. The stock has a market cap of $478.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $533.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $511.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

