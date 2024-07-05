Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 53 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,520 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,988 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,752 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,219 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Baird R W raised UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.74.

UNH opened at $487.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $498.61 and a 200-day moving average of $500.96. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $554.70. The stock has a market cap of $448.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

