UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,623 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 2.1% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 629 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNH traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $486.67. 329,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,246,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $498.61 and its 200-day moving average is $500.96. The stock has a market cap of $447.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.74.

View Our Latest Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.