Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 6,846 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,846 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.0 %

PG stock opened at $163.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.22. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $169.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $386.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.85%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company's stock, valued at $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.72.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

