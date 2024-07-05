Capital Wealth Management LLC Invests $292,000 in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 929.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 31,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 28,001 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 55,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 20,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 10,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $163.83 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $169.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.22. The stock has a market cap of $386.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.72.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

