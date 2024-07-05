The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by FCG Investment Co

FCG Investment Co lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Report on PG
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
PG stock opened at $163.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $386.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.22. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $169.41.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Top 3 Retail Stocks Defying the Earnings Trend: AEO, PLAY, ROST
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Investing in Cooling Technologies: 3 Top Stocks to Beat the Heat
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.