Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 525 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 514.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.29.
In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $398,580.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,540,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $647,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,786.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $398,580.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,540,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE HP traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.35. 106,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,010. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.95. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.17 and a 52 week high of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.16.
Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $687.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.51 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
