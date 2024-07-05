FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 166,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HST. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 186.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HST has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $17.56. 100,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,002,869. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.