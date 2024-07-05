iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Holdings Lowered by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $84.33.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

