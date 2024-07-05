FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, City State Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.21. The company had a trading volume of 674,073 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.73 and a 200-day moving average of $159.64. The company has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

