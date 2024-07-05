NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,195 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $72.06. 694,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,819,784. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $80.47. The stock has a market cap of $148.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.63 and a 200-day moving average of $64.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

