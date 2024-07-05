FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 441 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,471,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 474,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,347,000 after buying an additional 67,861 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,533,000 after buying an additional 146,971 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $442,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $301.66. 38,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,036. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.97 and its 200-day moving average is $279.87. The company has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $224.41 and a 1-year high of $301.78.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

